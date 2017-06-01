Gellatly Walkway closed

Photo: Dave Ogilvie Parts of the Gellatly Walkway are under water.

Flooding has closed the Gellatly Walkway.

In the interest of public safety, the City of West Kelowna closed the walkway until further notice due to the historically high Okanagan Lake level.

Portions of the waterfront walkway have washed out or are under water.

City crews will monitor the area and begin restoration of the popular path once levels begin to subside.

The nearby CNR wharf remains open, however the Gellatly and Casa Loma boat launches are also closed.

Residents and visitors are reminded not to tamper with barricades or flood-protection installations.