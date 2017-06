Photo: David Froese A trailer caught on fire May 31, 2017 in West Kelowna.

Firefighters responded to a camping trailer caught on fire in West Kelowna.

The trailer was burning at the overpass at Glenrosa Road and Highway 97 about 8 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Highway 97 southbound is closed and a detour has been set up at Glenrosa Road exit.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.