42599
42726

West Kelowna  

Pro-lifers soften billboard

- | Story: 198358

Anti-abortion activists in Kelowna have softened their message, after a year of stirring up controversy with their old billboard.

The Kelowna Right to Life Society placed a billboard in West Kelowna along Highway 97 near Grizzly Road last spring that compared abortion to killing a puppy.

The billboard proved very controversial, and was even the target of vandalism.

The pro-life organization has recently erected a new billboard with what they call a “softer” message.

The new billboard, located on Highway 97, a few hundred metres north of the old one, states “Thanks Mom for life. Life begins at conception.”

“We believe it will resonate with people here in the Central Okanagan and move hearts and minds to consider the inherent dignity and value of all human life, including the pre-born child and her mother,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

Several complaints were lodged with Advertising Standards Canada over the first billboard, but the governing body allowed it to remain in place.

“Like all advertisers know, you need to vary your messages from time to time to retain public interest,” said Bartram. “To that end, we are putting up a new billboard with a new message at a new location."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3005192
Stunning McKinley Beach Home
$850,000
more details
41381


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bob
Bob Kelowna SPCA >




39334


Weird Wednesday – May 31, 2017

Galleries
Weird Wednesday with a twist of nature has arrived!
Weird Wednesday – May 31, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If it’s not weird then I just don’t get fashion...
Half a million mile celebration
Must Watch
Much celebration was had. Yay!
Bono can’t watch footage of noble refugee during U2 shows
Music
Rocker Bono can't look at footage of a Jordan refugee...
A fence can’t stop this Reindeer and German Shepherd from being best friends
Must Watch
In the latest episode of “Unexpected Inter-Species Best...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135
39499