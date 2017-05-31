Pro-lifers soften billboard

Photo: Kelowna Right to Life Society A local pro-life organization has softened their message after replacing a controversial billboard.

Anti-abortion activists in Kelowna have softened their message, after a year of stirring up controversy with their old billboard.

The Kelowna Right to Life Society placed a billboard in West Kelowna along Highway 97 near Grizzly Road last spring that compared abortion to killing a puppy.

The billboard proved very controversial, and was even the target of vandalism.

The pro-life organization has recently erected a new billboard with what they call a “softer” message.

The new billboard, located on Highway 97, a few hundred metres north of the old one, states “Thanks Mom for life. Life begins at conception.”

“We believe it will resonate with people here in the Central Okanagan and move hearts and minds to consider the inherent dignity and value of all human life, including the pre-born child and her mother,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

Several complaints were lodged with Advertising Standards Canada over the first billboard, but the governing body allowed it to remain in place.

“Like all advertisers know, you need to vary your messages from time to time to retain public interest,” said Bartram. “To that end, we are putting up a new billboard with a new message at a new location."