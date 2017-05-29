42377

West Kelowna  

Arrest in arson/murder

RCMP have made an arrest in connection to a 2015 homicide in West Kelowna.

Kevin Costin, 57, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of Hazel Budiongan, who was found dead inside her home following a house fire.

The Nov. 4, 2015, fire at 2311 Boucherie Rd. was deemed suspicious from the beginning, and Budiongan, 37, was later identified as the victim.

“Police arrested 57-year-old Kevin Costin for the alleged murder of Hazel Budiongan," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said Monday. "Costin has been charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains."

He was scheduled to appear in Kelowna court today.

“We are hopeful of providing a sense of closure for Hazel's loved ones and answers to the community that was affected by this terrible tragedy," said Insp. Anna Marie Mallard.

Costin was the husband of Budiongan at the time of her death.

