Search for missing man

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Ontario man.

Kevin Larson of Thunder Bay was last seen at Lake Okanagan Resort Sunday morning.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called when the man's vehicle and personal belongings were left behind, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Search and rescue crews searched for hours, before suspending search efforts late in the evening.”

A friend of Larson's said he was last seen about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and he has been visiting the Okanagan since early May.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Larson is described as 59, five feet 10 inches tall, with grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.