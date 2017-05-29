Missing man located

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

A man reported missing this morning in the area of Okanagan Lake Resort has been located.

West Kelowna RCMP confirm that 59-year-old Kevin Larson is safe and sound.



"RCMP wish to thank all those involved in the initial ground search in rural West Kelowna," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "We'd also like to extend our gratitude to those who participated in the extended search efforts lead by the dedicated volunteers of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue."

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Ontario man.

Kevin Larson of Thunder Bay was last seen at Lake Okanagan Resort Sunday morning.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called when the man's vehicle and personal belongings were left behind, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Search and rescue crews searched for hours, before suspending search efforts late in the evening.”

A friend of Larson's said he was last seen about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and he has been visiting the Okanagan since early May.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Larson is described as 59, five feet 10 inches tall, with grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.