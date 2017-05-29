3 hurt in collision

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital in Sunday night's crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Two of those suffered serious injuries in the collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road.

A northbound Pontiac Sunbird collided almost head-on with a southbound Subaru Impreza.

“It is believed that the driver of the grey Subaru may have turn left into the path of the oncoming blue Pontiac,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, however police have not yet ruled out speed as a possible contributing factor.”

The Pontiac driver, a West Kelowna man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Subaru, a West Kelowna woman, also suffered serious injuries and had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. The driver of the Subaru was not seriously injured.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

ORIGINAL: 5:49 a.m.

A two-car crash closed the northbound lanes of Highway 97 in West Kelowna overnight.

The collision between two sedans happened at 10:25 p.m.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the occupants had to be extricated from the cars with the Jaws of Life.

It is believed both drivers suffered serious injuries.