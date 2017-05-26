Quick work protects water

Photo: Google Maps

The integrity of a key source of drinking water in the Central Okanagan remains safe, despite damage to some important infrastructure this week.

As a result of increased snowmelt and extremely high runoff, MacDonald Creek overflowed at Brenda Mine, causing damage to internal roads and a pipeline that transports untreated runoff from a retention pond to the mine’s water treatment plant.

The District of Peachland and Regional District of Central Okanagan say quick action from Glencore, the mine’s owner, along with the Ministries of Environment, Energy and Mines and Interior Health resulted in temporary measures to prevent any discharge of untreated water.

MacDonald Creek flows into Trepanier Creek, which is a source of drinking water for about 1,500 Peachland residents, plus users of the RDCO’s Star Place water system.

“When it comes to public health and the safety of our residents, it’s paramount that our sources of drinking water are protected," said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin.