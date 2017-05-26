Tanker, sedan collide

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A sedan and tandem tanker truck collided in downtown Westbank Friday afternoon.

The septic tanker slammed into the back of a sedan at Elliott Road and Highway 97 (Dobbin Road) in West Kelowna about 2:20 p.m.

The female driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries in the collision.

It could have been a lot worse. The foul contents of the septic truck weren't the only concern. A fuel tanker was unloading gasoline at the Chevron station just across the sidewalk from the crash, only a few feet away.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident, which backed up traffic through Westbank.