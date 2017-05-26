Safety warning in Gellatly

Photo: Dave Ogilvie Parts of the Gellatly Walkway are under water.

Due to high water levels and wave action, the City of West Kelowna is advising users of the Gellatly Walkway to be extremely careful along the section of pathway between the CNR wharf and Willow Beach.

The city has consulted with an engineer about flood-caused erosion of the path. Staff have been advised the path can remain open for now, provided areas impacted by waves and high water are marked off limits.

The public is asked to obey signs and stay clear of marked hazards.

If waters continue to rise substantially and wave action continues to erode the path, more sections may be closed.