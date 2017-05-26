42377

West Kelowna  

Safety warning in Gellatly

- | Story: 198014

Due to high water levels and wave action, the City of West Kelowna is advising users of the Gellatly Walkway to be extremely careful along the section of pathway between the CNR wharf and Willow Beach.

The city has consulted with an engineer about flood-caused erosion of the path. Staff have been advised the path can remain open for now, provided areas impacted by waves and high water are marked off limits.

The public is asked to obey signs and stay clear of marked hazards.

If waters continue to rise substantially and wave action continues to erode the path, more sections may be closed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2990503
Gates Road
Silvia von Deichmann baths
$192,900
more details
42084


42254


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >




40513


TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017

Galleries
The forecast looks great in this weeks TGIF Gifs! Mexico’s favorite weather girl Don’t break the chain untitled...
TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
It’s time to wave goodbye to the work week! untitled The...
There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway
Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524