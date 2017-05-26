42599

West Kelowna  

Stay safe, don't attract bears

Andrea Tait is on a mission to keep human-wildlife conflict to a minimum.

Tait is back as regional WildSafeBC community co-ordinator, thanks to funding from the City of West Kelowna, District of Peachland, Regional District of Central Okanagan and provincial government.

"Our motto of ‘keeping our wildlife wild and communities safe’ is based on the belief that if we work together to properly manage attractants, we can make our community safer, and also prevent wildlife from coming to harm," says Tait.

She encourages residents to take care of wildlife attractants now to avoid unwanted visitors this spring, summer and autumn.â€¨ Residents should store garbage in a secure location, such as inside a shed or garage, until the morning of pickup.

Bird feeders should be removed, as it attracts everything from rats to bears. Residents are also asked to pick up any ripe or fallen fruit promptly, feed pets indoors and avoid the use of outdoor fridges and freezers.

Tait can be reached on Facebook at WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 250-862-7336.

