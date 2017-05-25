42377

West Kelowna  

Free water after boil notice

West Kelowna residents who have been placed under a boil-water notice can now access free bulk water.

The notice was issued Wednesday after Tuesday's storm surge on Okanagan Lake, causing treated effluent to be discharged into the lake from the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The boil-water notice was issued for anyone who draws drinking water from Okanagan Lake, within 300 metres of the temporary wastewater bypass near Pebble Beach, south of Gellatly Road.

The service has also been extended to other lakefront property owners who use their own water intakes.

The water can be found at a filling station at the corner of Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road. Users must bring their own containers and hoses.

The free water has been treated using filtration, UV radiation and chlorination, and will be offered during the duration of the water-quality advisories. 

