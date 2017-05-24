Water advisory upgraded

Photo: RDCO

A public health advisory issued Tuesday night has been upgraded to a boil-water notice for some residents of West Kelowna.

The advisory was issued during Tuesday's storm surge on Okanagan Lake, regarding the discharge of treated effluent from the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

After further discussions with Interior Health, the regional district has been made aware that residences between 2523 and 2589 Whitworth Rd. are not connected to a municipal water supply and may draw water from the lake.

As a result, a boil-water notice is in place for anyone drawing drinking water from Okanagan Lake within 300 metres of the additional temporary wastewater treatment plant bypass discharge located just off the Pebble Beach Park shoreline.

Affected residents should boil any water used for drinking, cooking, washing produce or fruit, making beverages and ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or secure an alternativee source of safe drinking water.

The district is providing bottled water for affected residents.

Also, as a precaution, swimming is not recommended within 150 metres of the temporary effluent discharge. The municipal park remains closed.