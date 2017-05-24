Storm steals park jumps

Photo: file photo

Boaters beware – it's not just logs you have to watch out for on Okanagan Lake.

Conrad Wiker at Whiplash Cable/Wake Park on the Westbank First Nation waterfront near the Bennett Bridge says Tuesday night's storm tore four of the park's obstacles from the beach.

Wiker has already recovered two, but alerts the public that two more of the large ramps and jumps are still floating out there.

The large, white obstacles are about 16 feet long and eight feet wide, weighing 350-400 pounds each. They could cause serious damage if a boat were to run into them.

"I just wanted to let people know for public safety," said Wiker. "They could be floating just beneath the surface, so they might be hard to see. Boaters should be aware."

He said even though the obstacles were out of the water and secured on the beach, the wind storm and high waves pulled them away.

If anyone sees them, they are asked to Wiker at 250-878-9090 so he can recover them.