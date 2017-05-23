42377
35299

West Kelowna  

Water advisory on Westside

- | Story: 197744

A public health advisory has been issued relating to the temporary pumping bypass of treated effluent from the westside regional wastewater treatment plant into Okanagan Lake.

As a result of further consultation with Interior Health, the Central Okanagan Regional District issued the precautionary advisory Tuesday night.

Interior Health recommends anyone drawing drinking water from Okanagan Lake within 150 metres of the bypass discharge, located just off Pebble Beach Park in West Kelowna, should boil or secure an alternate source of safe drinking water.

In addition, swimming is discouraged within 150 metres of the temporary discharge. The park on Whitworth Road was closed by the City of West Kelowna last week as flood protection works were installed.

Due to rising lake levels and an increase in wastewater flows into the treatment plant from West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation, the additional pump was added last week, boosting the outfall capacity of the plant’s treated effluent.

The additional pump is required because higher than normal lake levels have caused a decreased flow of treated effluent from the plant’s outfall in Okanagan Lake.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3080003
156-1850 Shannon Lake Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
42025


37403


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Francis
Francis Kelowna SPCA >




40234


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107