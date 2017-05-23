Water advisory on Westside

Photo: RDCO

A public health advisory has been issued relating to the temporary pumping bypass of treated effluent from the westside regional wastewater treatment plant into Okanagan Lake.

As a result of further consultation with Interior Health, the Central Okanagan Regional District issued the precautionary advisory Tuesday night.

Interior Health recommends anyone drawing drinking water from Okanagan Lake within 150 metres of the bypass discharge, located just off Pebble Beach Park in West Kelowna, should boil or secure an alternate source of safe drinking water.

In addition, swimming is discouraged within 150 metres of the temporary discharge. The park on Whitworth Road was closed by the City of West Kelowna last week as flood protection works were installed.

Due to rising lake levels and an increase in wastewater flows into the treatment plant from West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation, the additional pump was added last week, boosting the outfall capacity of the plant’s treated effluent.

The additional pump is required because higher than normal lake levels have caused a decreased flow of treated effluent from the plant’s outfall in Okanagan Lake.