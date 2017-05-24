Crash closes library

Photo: Contributed The Peachland library is closed for repairs after a vehicle crashed into it.

The Peachland branch of Okanagan Regional Library is temporarily closed for repairs.

After an incident involving a car, the building sustained a significant amount of external and internal damage requiring structural evaluation. Okanagan Regional Library is working closely with the building owner to ensure the library will be up and running as quickly as possible.

The library is taking the unexpected incident as an opportunity to update the branch.

The library should fully reopen in late June.

Since the accident, residents have been travelling to Summerland and Westbank for their library services.