West Kelowna  

Life saved by tourniquet

A 68-year-old German man was saved by the quick actions of bystanders and police, Sunday, after he was hit by a motorcycle.

The man was crossing Highway 97 near Butt Road, about 100 metres from a controlled intersection, when he was hit by a northbound Harley-Davidson.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, including a severe wound to his leg, resulting in significant blood loss.

Bystanders provided initial first aid to the man, until RCMP arrived.

“One of our officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s severe leg wound,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “It is believed that the officer’s prompt assessment of the situation and decisive actions taken may have saved the man’s life.”

The 29-year-old man on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Kelowna RCMP are working with the German consulate in Toronto and German National Police to locate the man's next of kin. 

