42377

West Kelowna  

Robbery suspect nabbed

- | Story: 197689

RCMP wasted no time in nabbing the suspect of an armed robbery Monday morning in West Kelowna.

About 1:20 a.m., police received a report of a robbery just committed at the Shell gas station in downtown Westbank, where a man produced a knife, demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The lone store clerk was not injured in the incident.

Police located a man matching the suspect’s description "within blocks of where the robbery was committed,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He was taken into custody without incident, and a police dog tracked his scent back to the scene of the crime.

The 43-year-old West Kelowna man faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court today.

Any witnesses are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41844
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3000649
140 Dell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$435,000
more details
40775


42080


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Francis
Francis Kelowna SPCA >




41370


Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky

Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you nice snare sounds? We certainly didn’t.
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296
39499