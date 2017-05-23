Robbery suspect nabbed

Photo: Contributed

RCMP wasted no time in nabbing the suspect of an armed robbery Monday morning in West Kelowna.

About 1:20 a.m., police received a report of a robbery just committed at the Shell gas station in downtown Westbank, where a man produced a knife, demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The lone store clerk was not injured in the incident.

Police located a man matching the suspect’s description "within blocks of where the robbery was committed,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He was taken into custody without incident, and a police dog tracked his scent back to the scene of the crime.

The 43-year-old West Kelowna man faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court today.

Any witnesses are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.