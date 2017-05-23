41367

West Kelowna  

Suffers serious injuries

- | Story: 197639

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The pedestrian struck Monday night in West Kelowna suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses in the collision, after a blue Dodge Durango hit the 38-year-old pedestrian in the intersection of Dobbin Road and Brown Road.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Police have asked anyone who saw the incident to call 250-768-2880.

ORIGINAL: 12:00 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

The collision took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 97 near Brown and Dobbin roads.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital but it is unclear what injuries the victim suffered.

Dobbin Road was reduced to one lane traffic for the investigation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3000649
140 Dell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$435,000
more details
38897


40027


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Francis
Francis Kelowna SPCA >




40027


Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky

Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you nice snare sounds? We certainly didn’t.
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...
Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
Showbiz
British actor Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89. The James Bond...
A little bit of motivation that will help you power through the work week
Galleries
Motivation is the key to surviving the work week. Albeit a short...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135
39499