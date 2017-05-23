Suffers serious injuries

Photo: David Ogilvie Crews responded to the scene of a pedestrian being struck on May 22, 2017.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The pedestrian struck Monday night in West Kelowna suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses in the collision, after a blue Dodge Durango hit the 38-year-old pedestrian in the intersection of Dobbin Road and Brown Road.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Police have asked anyone who saw the incident to call 250-768-2880.

ORIGINAL: 12:00 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

The collision took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 97 near Brown and Dobbin roads.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital but it is unclear what injuries the victim suffered.

Dobbin Road was reduced to one lane traffic for the investigation.