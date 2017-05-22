41367

West Kelowna  

Wicked World of Wheels

One of the valley’s biggest car shows sold out this weekend with over 500 vehicles participating in Peachland on Sunday.

Organizers said this year was the best year yet for the World of Wheels and predicted over 10,000 people in attendance.

“This is the kickstart, a great way to give back to the community,” said Pam Cunningham, organizer of World of Wheels. “We have this huge day, the restaurants are full, everyone is selling everything they have.”

Classic, antique and new cars were put on display downtown Peachland. Vendors and food trucks were also there to create a show for everyone.

“We try to encourage the cars you wont see every day, you come and go, ‘Wow, is that ever cool.’ For a lot of people it brings back memories,” she said.

The show is always held on the long weekend and warm weather kept the show moving smoothly although the boats were not included this year due to water levels and food prevention.

The show ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was celebrating its 20th year.

