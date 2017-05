Photo: David Ogilvie Crews responding to a collision in West Kelowna on May 21, 2017.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Sunday.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 97 and Butt road.

One person was taken to hospital but there is no word on the injuries.

Highway 97 is down to one lane open northbound.