Launch, roads reopen

Photo: Randy Millis Crews place boulders along Powers Creek on Gellatly Road.

Two roads have reopened in West Kelowna, and the Gallatly boat launch is expected to open for the long weekend.

The City of West Kelowna has reopened Shannon Lake Road and Gellatly Road over Powers Creek to single-lane, alternating traffic after flooding forced their closure.

Gellatly Road from Witt Road to Angus Drive will remain closed indefinitely.

RCMP will be monitoring both these areas and are ask people to obide by traffic signage.

Boaters are urged to use extreme caution on Okanagan Lake, watch for debris in the water and ensure slow speeds.

“No Wake” signs have been posted at city launches, as wave action can cause shoreline erosion.

The City of West Kelowna remains on flood watch and is reminding people to prepare their properties.