41717
41650

West Kelowna  

Launch, roads reopen

- | Story: 197394

Two roads have reopened in West Kelowna, and the Gallatly boat launch is expected to open for the long weekend.

The City of West Kelowna has reopened Shannon Lake Road and Gellatly Road over Powers Creek to single-lane, alternating traffic after flooding forced their closure.

Gellatly Road from Witt Road to Angus Drive will remain closed indefinitely.

RCMP will be monitoring both these areas and are ask people to obide by traffic signage.

Boaters are urged to use extreme caution on Okanagan Lake, watch for debris in the water and ensure slow speeds.

“No Wake” signs have been posted at city launches, as wave action can cause shoreline erosion.

The City of West Kelowna remains on flood watch and is reminding people to prepare their properties.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2972509
412 still pond place
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$700,000
more details
39730


41007


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >




42443


Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera

Galleries
If ever there was a sport that required rapid fire photography, Formula One racing is it. Which makes what photographer Joshua...
Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera (2)
Galleries
The photographer clearly has an incredible eye for detail,
YouTube chef cooks tiny food in mini kitchen
Must Watch
“Why?” you ask? Why not!?
Jennifer Hudson doesn’t do vocal warm-ups before singing
Music
Jennifer Hudson doesn't need to do any vocal preparation...
Seven ways to reduce your stress right freaking now
Must Watch
Buy yourself a houseplant, light some candles and make out next...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710