World of Wheels rolls on

Photo: World of Wheels

Car lovers will converge on Peachland, Sunday, for one of the Okanagan's biggest car shows.

The 20th annual World of Wheels Show & Shine takes over Beach Avenue, Heritage and Cousins parks and the Peachland waterfront from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show goes on rain or shine, and more than 550 cars, trucks, motorcycles and antique boats are expected.

Many of the participants come back year after year to attend this show and the Peachland World of Wheels organizing committee welcomes all existing and new participants to attend the 2017 show.

The event regularly attracts more than 10,000 visitors to swoon over the muscle cars, hotrods, classics and customs.

Entrants come from across the Okanagan, B.C., Alberta and Washington state.

Beach Avenue will be closed for the day, and there will be shuttle buses from Clement Crescent, next to Peachland Central Mall, to the show site.

There will also be live music, food and merchandise vendors in Cousins Park.

"Food Truck Alley" will be located in the Community Centre parking lot, and the Rotary Club of Peachland and Peachland Lions will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers in Heritage Park.