Extra pumping into lake

Rising water levels are forcing the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to pump extra effluent into Okanagan Lake.

The Central Okanagan Regional District assures the public the water has gone through the complete process at the treatment plant.

The plant, which treats 10 million litres of wastewater every day from West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation, has seen an increase in flows during recent flooding and heavy rains.

The regional district has installed an additional pump, boosting the pumping capacity. It is required because higher than normal lake levels have caused a decreased flow of treated effluent from the plant’s outfall in Okanagan Lake.

The pumping is in addition to the regular treated effluent outflow from the plant.

There is no health risk, the region advises.

Both the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have been consulted.