Adding to public waterfront

Photo: Duck and Pug

A four-kilometre public corridor is closer to reality with the purchase of a waterfront guesthouse by the District of Peachland.

The municipality has purchased the Duck and Pug Guesthouse on Beach Avenue with the plan to convert the property to park use, augmenting nearby Heritage Park.

The property was the only remaining piece of private land on the lake side of Beach Avenue, stretching from Highway 97 at the south end, to Buchannan Road at the north.

The acquisition will create a contiguous corridor of public parkland and waterfront. The $675,000 purchase was fully funded from reserves.

This property was a strategic priority of council's for the past two years. It will continue to operate as a guesthouse until Sept. 30.

“For almost 60 years, Peachland’s elected officials have made it a priority to preserve and improve Peachland’s shoreline, and had the foresight to acquire key properties on the lakeside of Beach Avenue, which has created our beautiful lakefront parks corridor. Now, we have another opportunity to add to that legacy, for current and future generations to enjoy," said Mayor Cindy Fortin.

Peachland began acquiring waterfront lands in the early 1960s, buying properties from BC Tel and CN Railways.