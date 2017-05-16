41299

West Kelowna  

Should you boil your water?

- | Story: 197170

The City of West Kelowna has provided an interactive map for users of water systems that are currently under water quality advisories.

Currently, about 2,150 water customers in West Kelowna are under advisories. The West Kelowna Estates (1,000 connections), Sunnyside (1,000 connections) and Pritchard (150 connections) water systems, which pull from Okanagan Lake, are experiencing increased turbidity due to spring runoff and flooding activity.

These unfiltered systems are treated with chlorination only. The city will continue to monitor these systems and will advise customers when the advisory is lifted.

Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and micro-organisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the water.

It is recommended that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune system and anyone wishing to seek additional protection bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternative source.

Free water is available for West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland residents at the City of West Kelowna’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jeeves
Jeeves Kelowna SPCA >




42204


Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse

Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he fell 60 feet down a glacier crevasse.
Brad Pitt: ‘I’m not suicidal after Angelina Jolie split’
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has insisted he's "not suicidal or...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them
Galleries
Bad people deserve to be punished, but these curses just take...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them (2)
Galleries
May you never ever leave The Tango.
Daily Dose – May 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most epic Daily Dose yet is here!


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260