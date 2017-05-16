Should you boil your water?

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has provided an interactive map for users of water systems that are currently under water quality advisories.

Currently, about 2,150 water customers in West Kelowna are under advisories. The West Kelowna Estates (1,000 connections), Sunnyside (1,000 connections) and Pritchard (150 connections) water systems, which pull from Okanagan Lake, are experiencing increased turbidity due to spring runoff and flooding activity.

These unfiltered systems are treated with chlorination only. The city will continue to monitor these systems and will advise customers when the advisory is lifted.

Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and micro-organisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the water.

It is recommended that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune system and anyone wishing to seek additional protection bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternative source.

Free water is available for West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland residents at the City of West Kelowna’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.