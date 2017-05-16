Citizens' survey in the mail

42371
The 10th annual West Kelowna citizens’ survey is in the mail.

The survey is being sent to 1,000 randomly selected residents, who have until May 31 to respond.

The survey is one of the tools council uses in setting budget priorities for the municipality. Its findings provide statistically accurate information about how taxpayers evaluate municipal services.

Residents are asked to comment on quality and importance on a variety of services. The data is then broken down into a graph indicating where discrepancies exist between service levels and expectations.

With nine years of results, trends can be observed.

The survey was created using city staff and supplies, with just printing and mailing costs incurred.

If you didn't receive a survey in the mail and would like to participate, visit the city’s website or pick one up at Municipal Hall on Cameron Road.

