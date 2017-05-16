14 months for date abuction

41717
A man who abducted a woman he met on an online dating site will serve an additional two weeks in jail.

Jean-Francois Dufour pleaded guilty in October 2016 to forcible confinement and uttering threats after the abduction of a woman in Peachland on Aug. 12 prompted a six-day police search.

Dufour was arrested by police on Aug. 18. He has remained in custody since.

The victim met Dufour through an online dating site and had been on a few dates with him prior to the abduction.

On the night of Aug. 12, Dufour locked the woman in his SUV in Peachland and drove around for several hours while he threatened her.

On Tuesday, Dufour was handed a 14-month sentence, but was given enhanced credit of 13 1/2 months for time served. He will remain in jail for an additional two weeks and was ordered to pay a $200 victim surcharge.

He will be under two years of probation following his release, and has been prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.  

