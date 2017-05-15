Fighting for their watershed

42375
Peachland residents are gathering forces to prevent logging in the community's watershed.

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance aims to enlist the support of council in denying three logging companies renewals on timber cutting in the Peachland and Trepanier watersheds.

This during what the group calls "the worst runoff and boil-water notices the town has ever experienced."

How long should Peachlanders be expected to tolerate the dirty water advisory? the group asks in a press release.

While licenses to log are issued by the province, local councils have authority over watersheds, the group contends.

Peachland Council is currently reviewing Forestry Stewardship Plan Referrals from Tolko, Gorman Brothers and Westbank First Nation.

The group claims "poor forestry management" and "vast clear cutting" forced it to take action.

A “walk and talk” is planned on May 18 to see the impact of logging road-construction along Munroe Forestry Road and the effects of a mudslide on the community reservoir.

Organized group outings are also planned, including guided walks, hikes, mountain bike and dirt bike excursions, ATV and horseback rides to tour the watershed.

A community information meeting will be held June 6 at the 50+ Centre, 5672 Beach Ave., from 7 to 8 p.m. to raise awareness.

“While we can’t beat Mother Nature, we can certainly stop human intrusions which aggravate or ruin our environment,” said chairman Joe Klein.

For more information, the group can be reached at [email protected] or 250-767-6456.

