Photo: David Ogilvie

UPDATE: 10 a.m.



A witness from the scene said smoke couldn’t be seen from outside but firefighters are investigating.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to call for smoke inside a home on Sunday morning.

The fire is believed to be inside a home on Westbrook Drive and crews were notified around 9:30 a.m.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Send your videos or photographs to [email protected].