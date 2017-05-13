42423
42249

West Kelowna  

Another water advisory

- | Story: 196975

Users of the West Kelowna Estates water system are now on a water quality advisory due to increased turbidity in water drawn from Okanagan Lake.

Water Quality Advisories remain in effect for the Pritchard water system and the Sunnyside water system.

These unfiltered systems are treated with chlorination only. The city will continue to monitor these systems and will advise customers when the advisory is lifted.

West Kelowna and Peachland residents can access free water at the City of West Kelowna’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

Water can be accessed at a tap located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users need to bring their own containers, and hoses if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water. The free access is granted for the duration of the current water quality advisories.

Increased turbidity, caused by spring runoff and flooding activity, can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

It is recommended children, the elderly, people with weakened immune system and anyone wishing to seek additional protection bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use an alternate, safe source of water, for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and mixing baby formula.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

40950
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2959320
710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
42079


41227


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >




41318


⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡

Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what he’s doing, I would think there’s still a moment before he...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time
Galleries
Snapchats face swaps have transformed the humble selfie...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time (2)
Galleries
Weve witnessed the terrifyingface/nose swap of a dad and his...
Mom… there’s a lynx in the house…
Must Watch
There appears to be 30 seconds missing from the end of the video...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40053