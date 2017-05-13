Another water advisory

Photo: Contributed Users of the West Kelowna Estates water system are now on a water quality advisory.

Users of the West Kelowna Estates water system are now on a water quality advisory due to increased turbidity in water drawn from Okanagan Lake.

Water Quality Advisories remain in effect for the Pritchard water system and the Sunnyside water system.

These unfiltered systems are treated with chlorination only. The city will continue to monitor these systems and will advise customers when the advisory is lifted.

West Kelowna and Peachland residents can access free water at the City of West Kelowna’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

Water can be accessed at a tap located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users need to bring their own containers, and hoses if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water. The free access is granted for the duration of the current water quality advisories.

Increased turbidity, caused by spring runoff and flooding activity, can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

It is recommended children, the elderly, people with weakened immune system and anyone wishing to seek additional protection bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use an alternate, safe source of water, for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and mixing baby formula.