Free water on Westside

Photo: Jon Manchester

Free water is available for West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents while the communities remain under water quality advisories.

The water is available at a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The water is treated at the Powers Creek treatment plant, which uses filtration, UV radiation and chlorination.

West Kelowna council directed staff to refit the station to allow access to free water given current advisories affecting the Pritchard and Sunnyside systems in the city and Tsinstikeptum 9 system on WFN lands. The three systems have been experiencing above normal turbidity, due to rapid seasonal runoff.

Users need to bring their own containers and hoses, if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

The free access is granted for the duration of the current water quality advisories.