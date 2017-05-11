42092
42249

West Kelowna  

Stores getting picked over

- | Story: 196851

Residents are quickly gathering supplies to prepare for a storm expected to hit the Okanagan tonight.

Images were taken at the Walmart in West Kelowna showing bottled water in high demand and some empty shelves.

Castanet called the store and spoke to a manager, who declined to comment on how much water has been purchased and said they were "no busier than any other store at this time."

Pictures from inside the store show there was still water in stock as 4 p.m.

But, according to a shopper, customers were being told the water on display was the remainder of supply.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2501327
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$305,900
more details


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >






Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100