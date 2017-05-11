Stores getting picked over

Photo: Randy Millis

Residents are quickly gathering supplies to prepare for a storm expected to hit the Okanagan tonight.

Images were taken at the Walmart in West Kelowna showing bottled water in high demand and some empty shelves.

Castanet called the store and spoke to a manager, who declined to comment on how much water has been purchased and said they were "no busier than any other store at this time."

Pictures from inside the store show there was still water in stock as 4 p.m.

But, according to a shopper, customers were being told the water on display was the remainder of supply.