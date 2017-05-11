42375

West Kelowna  

Another state of emergency

- | Story: 196847

With floods predicted to hit the Okanagan hard tonight, the Westbank First Nation has declared a state of emergency.

The First Nation's chief and council declared the emergency Thursday afternoon to allow for “prompt co-ordination and action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people.”

The declaration attributes the move to the close proximity of flooding to the Westbank First Nation Indian Reserves 9 and 10.

Under the state of emergency, WFN employees can use any land or property that is needed to alleviate the effects of the flooding, prevent travel into and from any WFN reserve land, evacuate any residents when needed, enter any private building without a warrant while implementing an emergency plan and demolish any structures or trees when needed to prevent flooding.

The City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna also remain under a state of emergency, after declaring them on Saturday.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2501327
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$305,900
more details
40960




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Timbit
Timbit Kelowna SPCA >




41052


Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782