Another state of emergency

With floods predicted to hit the Okanagan hard tonight, the Westbank First Nation has declared a state of emergency.

The First Nation's chief and council declared the emergency Thursday afternoon to allow for “prompt co-ordination and action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people.”

The declaration attributes the move to the close proximity of flooding to the Westbank First Nation Indian Reserves 9 and 10.

Under the state of emergency, WFN employees can use any land or property that is needed to alleviate the effects of the flooding, prevent travel into and from any WFN reserve land, evacuate any residents when needed, enter any private building without a warrant while implementing an emergency plan and demolish any structures or trees when needed to prevent flooding.

The City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna also remain under a state of emergency, after declaring them on Saturday.