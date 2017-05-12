Many kids, too many cars

Alanna Kelly

Parents living on Shannon Lake Road are frustrated with the number and speed of vehicles coming through their neighbourhood.

People who were hit by the floods and bridges being washed out in West Kelowna are being rerouted on Shannon Lake road.

“My issue is safety, we’ve already had two children hit at the school since the road was open,” said Alisa Dafoe. “We have had a constant problem, it doesn’t end well, it can’t end well.”

When they took a count of cars between 7 a.m and 8 a.m. on Thursday, there were 998 cars going down Shannon Lake Road.

“The bridge has washed out Shannon Lake Road so the city has advised everyone in Talus Ridge, Smith Creek, Crystal Springs, Shannon Woods, Shannon Heights to reroute traffic down this small residential street,” said Robyn Muccillo.

Their community has one elementary school, two preschools, a park and only one sidewalk

“50 (km/h) is good right now,” said Dafoe. “There are people in commercial vehicles doing 60 and 70 at high time. Any sort of commercial vehicle is whipping through constantly through the day.”

They said they would like to have a 30 km/h limit, speed bumps and crosswalks.

They noted the RCMP have been very helpful with dealing with the situation. The community will be hosting a town hall meeting on Monday to address the issue.