41299
42249

West Kelowna  

Bracing for the storm

- | Story: 196742

Over the net 24 hours, crews with the City of Kelowna will be out in force, protecting critical infrastructure in advance of Thursday's expected storm.

The storm is expected to hit the Okanagan sometime Thursday afternoon. Similar to what hit the region a week ago, this storm is expected to bring with it heavy rain and lightning.

City crews will be sandbagging around pump houses within the West Kelowna Estates, Pritchard and Sunnyside water service areas and lift stations at Green Bay, Hitchner Road, Pritchard Drive, Pebble Beach and Whitworth Road as a precaution.

Residents who have already sandbagged their property should keep these in place for the time being.

Sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

  • Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road
  • Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek
  • Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street
  • 221 Adams Road (Industrial Park)
  • 1341 Green Bay Road
  • 2606 Casa Loma
  • Pritchard Park at 1587 Pritchard Drive
  • 4081 Hitchner Road
  • Pebbles Beach Park at 2589 Whitworth Road

For information about sandbags visit here.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

42079
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3039594
#101- 2377 Shannon Woods DRive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Keeki
Keeki Kelowna SPCA >




41479


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867