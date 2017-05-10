Bracing for the storm

Photo: Bernadette Jarrard

Over the net 24 hours, crews with the City of Kelowna will be out in force, protecting critical infrastructure in advance of Thursday's expected storm.

The storm is expected to hit the Okanagan sometime Thursday afternoon. Similar to what hit the region a week ago, this storm is expected to bring with it heavy rain and lightning.

City crews will be sandbagging around pump houses within the West Kelowna Estates, Pritchard and Sunnyside water service areas and lift stations at Green Bay, Hitchner Road, Pritchard Drive, Pebble Beach and Whitworth Road as a precaution.

Residents who have already sandbagged their property should keep these in place for the time being.

Sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road

Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek

Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street

221 Adams Road (Industrial Park)

1341 Green Bay Road

2606 Casa Loma

Pritchard Park at 1587 Pritchard Drive

4081 Hitchner Road

Pebbles Beach Park at 2589 Whitworth Road

For information about sandbags visit here.