41717
41735

West Kelowna  

Truck up in flames

- | Story: 196651

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says it quickly knocked down a truck fire outside the West Kelowna CIBC this afternoon and kept it from extending into the commercial building.

The building suffered minor heat damage, however the truck is a total loss.

Crews remained on scene to ensure there were no hidden fires in the soffits.

The incident is not considered suspicious at this time, and no one was injured, said assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell.

ORIGINAL: 4:50 p.m.

A pickup truck went up in flames outside the West Kelowna CIBC this afternoon.

The Ford crew cab sent a pillar of smoke rising over the commercial district near Walmart on Elk Road just off Highway 97.

The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews are on scene and apparently have the blaze out now.

During the fire, bank staff kept customers inside the building for safety, as the vehicle was parked directly outside.

Alanna Kelly
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

40960
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3052249
908 Monashee Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details
42139


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Banoo
Banoo Kelowna SPCA >




41499


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39900