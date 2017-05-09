Truck up in flames

Photo: Tim Stanfield

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says it quickly knocked down a truck fire outside the West Kelowna CIBC this afternoon and kept it from extending into the commercial building.

The building suffered minor heat damage, however the truck is a total loss.

Crews remained on scene to ensure there were no hidden fires in the soffits.

The incident is not considered suspicious at this time, and no one was injured, said assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell.

ORIGINAL: 4:50 p.m.

A pickup truck went up in flames outside the West Kelowna CIBC this afternoon.

The Ford crew cab sent a pillar of smoke rising over the commercial district near Walmart on Elk Road just off Highway 97.

The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews are on scene and apparently have the blaze out now.

During the fire, bank staff kept customers inside the building for safety, as the vehicle was parked directly outside.

Alanna Kelly