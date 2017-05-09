More Westside water woes

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a water quality advisory for users of the Pritchard and Sunnyside Water Systems due to increased turbidity in water drawn from Okanagan Lake.

The advisory affects 150 customers with the Pritchard system and approximately 1,000 customers of the Sunnyside system. These unfiltered systems are treated with chlorination only.

Increased turbidity, caused by spring runoff and flooding activity, can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the micro-organisms from the chlorine.

It's recommended that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune system and anyone wishing to seek additional protection bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water, for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and mixing baby formula.

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has upgraded a previous water quality advisory and has issued a boil-water notice for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The reason for the notice is due to higher turbidity.

Turbidity can interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate viruses, bacteria and parasites. Current turbidity levels exceed the standard recommended in the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

Until further notice, the regional district and Interior Health recommend customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

To ensure clean water, boil the water for one minute at a rolling boil or use commercially bottled water.



For information, visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services.