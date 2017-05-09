41776
42249

West Kelowna  

Boil Water Notice

- | Story: 196636

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has upgraded a previous water quality advisory and has issued a Boil Water Notice for residents by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The reason for the notice  is due to higher turbidity in the water system sources.

Turbidity can interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate viruses, bacteria and parasites. Current turbidity levels exceed the standard recommended in the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

Until further notice the Regional District and Interior Health recommend that all Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

To ensure clean water boil the water for one minute at a rolling boil or use an alternate supply of water or commercially bottled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2660130
911 Guest Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,198,000
more details
40931


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Banoo
Banoo Kelowna SPCA >




41479


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41415