The Regional District of Central Okanagan has upgraded a previous water quality advisory and has issued a Boil Water Notice for residents by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The reason for the notice is due to higher turbidity in the water system sources.

Turbidity can interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate viruses, bacteria and parasites. Current turbidity levels exceed the standard recommended in the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

Until further notice the Regional District and Interior Health recommend that all Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

To ensure clean water boil the water for one minute at a rolling boil or use an alternate supply of water or commercially bottled water.



For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services.