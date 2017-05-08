Several roads still closed

Photo: Randy Millis

Several roads remain closed around the Central Okanagan due to the flooding situation.

Shannon Lake Road from east of Shannon View Drive to the intersection with Stevens and Bartley Roads, due to unsafe conditions caused by high water at the bridge over McDougall Creek.

Motorists accessing Lenz Road will be allowed through the east side of the closure, and Crystal Springs residents will be allowed through the west side of the closure.

Residents taking students to school at Shannon Lake Elementary are asked not to park on Shannon Ridge Drive as this is currently an alternate route for Shannon Lake Road traffic. Please consider parking on Woodstock Drive, Sandstone Drive, Shannon Way.

Residents taking students to school at Const. Neil Bruce Middle School are asked to not park on Daimler Drive. Please consider parking on Auburn Road.

Gellatly Road from Witt Road to Angus Drive is closed due to unsafe conditions caused by slope instability.

Gellatly Road bridge over Powers Creek is closed due to unsafe conditions caused by high water. Motorists are asked to avoid parking on the west side of the bridge (from West Kelowna Yacht Club to the Cove Resort) as cleanup and restoration efforts are underway.

Travel is not recommended on Chute Lake Road due to washouts and deteriorating conditions.

Old Vernon Road between Bulman and Anderson Roads.

Bulman Road.

These closures will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Engineering and public works crews will continue to monitor the roads, and the public will be advised as soon as they are safe for use.