West Kelowna  

Bridge battered by flood

Crews are assessing damage to Shannon Lake bridge after flood water knocked through it this weekend.

“Shannon Lake bridge is not in good shape,” West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater said Monday. “It is being assessed today for damage.”

A plan was put in place to replace the bridge later this year at $1.15 million, but now the latest damage will require a new plan. Meanwhile, the bridge remains closed.

“Obviously, with the bridge being in bad shape now, under assessment we may be looking at advancing that project,” said Findlater. “It could be out for months.”

A state of emergency remains in place for West Kelowna.

“That is one of the reasons why we continue with a state of emergency because our staff are working on private property which is adjacent to this and another area to mitigate the damage of the flood waters,” he said.

City council will be addressing the cost of the bridge during its next council meeting, Tuesday.

