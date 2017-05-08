Bridge wiped out by debris

Photo: @Justin___photography

The bridge at Bear Creek in West Kelowna has been blocked by falling trees brought down by raging creek waters.

Photographer Justin Hobbs sent in photos showing large trees and debris blocking the bridge and which appear to have smashed guard rails as debris was washed down the fast flowing waters.

The bridge "got destroyed by falling trees due to the creek water being so high," Hobbs said in an email.

Elsewhere on the Westside, a small, wooden bridge over Scotty Creek was destroyed by the floodwaters on Sunday.

Joel Rickard sent in photos showing the demolished bridge, just off Anderson Road.

