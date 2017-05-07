Clark says no to trail bypass

Photo: Contributed

Christy Clark shares the concern of Rose Valley residents and wants to preserve “a local treasure.”

In a media release sent out Saturday, Clark said she was aware that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is examining options for a second crossing over Okanagan Lake to Highway 97.

“I share the concerns of Rose Valley residents with option 2a, which would bypass through Rose Valley Park,” she said.

Clark went on to say that this option should be off the table.

“If we form the government again after May 9, we will remove option 2a from consideration as we continue the public consultation and important work of improving transportation in West Kelowna,” she said.

Rose Valley Regional Park is 250 hectares of land left in natural state for conservation of the unique Okanagan ecosystem and has a reservoir, natural hiking trails and a conservation area.

A petition has been created to try to stop the planned roadway through the area.