Gellatly still submerged

Photo: Daniel Deveau

Floodwaters continue to rise in West Kelowna.

Crews are sandbagging around the Cove resort on Gellatly Road, where the area looks more like a small lake.

The road remains closed to public access.

Powers Creek spilled its banks Friday morning, and heavy rain added to the woes as water levels climbed.

Firefighters and city crews have been working non-stop on flood control.

Meanwhile, in the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna, a resident reports Shannon Lake Road has been closed near the Crystal Springs trailer park, due to rising water levels affecting the bridge there.