41783
41735

West Kelowna  

Boil-water notice on WFN

- | Story: 196391

A boil-water advisory has been issued for Westbank Indian Reserve No. 9, the main reserve bordering Highway 97 through the commercial area of the Westside.

Westbank First Nation issued the notice for all users and consumers on the IR No. 9 water distribution network until further notice. 

Due to an elevation in turbidity readings Friday afternoon, consumers are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute prior to consumption. Tap water may be used for cooking, cleaning, disinfection, dish washing and hand washing.

The notice will be removed when turbidity readings normalize and adequate disinfection is ensured. The increase in readings is due to high water levels. 

Residents are advised to store safe drinking water supplies, and businesses to provide a safe option for their customers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3029952
#401-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
40742




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Burrows
Burrows Kelowna SPCA >






Hilarious doctors that prove laughter is the best medicine

Galleries
Being a doctor is clearly one of the hardest and most stressful jobs on the planet. You’re taking care of someone...
Hilarious doctors that prove laughter is the best medicine (2)
Galleries
Get yourself some vitamin C looking at these pics.
This skier didn’t have a GoPro drone, so he got some sweet shots by tossing his GoPro in the air
Must Watch
Nicolas Vuignier hacked an Aer a winged, aerodynamic GoPro...
Salma Hayek: ‘My stage fright is exhausting’
Showbiz
Salma Hayek suffers from debilitating stage fright, revealing it...
Millennial Home Buyer
Must Watch
This will hit close to home for some of us…


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41421
39499