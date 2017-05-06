Boil-water notice on WFN

Photo: WFN

A boil-water advisory has been issued for Westbank Indian Reserve No. 9, the main reserve bordering Highway 97 through the commercial area of the Westside.

Westbank First Nation issued the notice for all users and consumers on the IR No. 9 water distribution network until further notice.

Due to an elevation in turbidity readings Friday afternoon, consumers are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute prior to consumption. Tap water may be used for cooking, cleaning, disinfection, dish washing and hand washing.

The notice will be removed when turbidity readings normalize and adequate disinfection is ensured. The increase in readings is due to high water levels.

Residents are advised to store safe drinking water supplies, and businesses to provide a safe option for their customers.