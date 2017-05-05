Power out in West Kelowna

Photo: BC Hydro

Thursday's storm is keeping hydro crews busy with power outages throughout Okanagan.

In West Kelowna, BC Hydro crews are dealing with an undermined pole damaged due to erosion from Smith Creek. The pole needs to be replaced immediately.

Power will need to be cut to replace the pole, which serves about 6,000 customers.

Originally, it was anticipated power would be cut to all 6,000 customers for the duration of the repair, however, BC Hydro spokesman, Dag Sharman says crews have come up with a plan to switch most customers onto another power line while the pole is being replaced.

"Most of the approximately 6,000 customers in central West Kelowna, on both sides of the highway, will experience two short power outages today," said Sharman.

Each is expected to last five to 15 minutes as power is transferred.

Nearly 440 customers will have to endure the entire four- to six-hour outage.