Delays in fixing power

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

BC Hydro has been forced to come up with a Plan C in an effort to replace a damaged power pole.

"Today’s storm and lightning have created unsafe working conditions for our electrical crews and so they have not been able to get the work done to replace the pole," said spokesman Dag Sharman.

"Crews are doing preparation work tonight and are aiming to replace the pole tomorrow morning which means the outage to the 437 customers is now scheduled for 8am tomorrow morning. It is expected to last 4 to 6 hours. Again, there will be no planned outage to those customers tonight. "

Original Story 1:15 p.m.

Thursday's storm is keeping hydro crews busy with power outages throughout the Okanagan.

In West Kelowna, BC Hydro crews are dealing with an undermined pole damaged due to erosion from Smith Creek. The pole needs to be replaced immediately.

Power will need to be cut to replace the pole, which serves about 6,000 customers.

Originally, it was anticipated power would be cut to all 6,000 customers for the duration of the repair, however, BC Hydro spokesman, Dag Sharman says crews have come up with a plan to switch most customers onto another power line while the pole is being replaced.

"Most of the approximately 6,000 customers in central West Kelowna, on both sides of the highway, will experience two short power outages today," said Sharman.

Each is expected to last five to 15 minutes as power is transferred.

Nearly 440 customers will have to endure the entire four- to six-hour outage.