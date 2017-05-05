Fintry evacuation alert

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been put in place affecting approximately 90 properties in the Fintry Delta area, just south of Fintry Provincial Park.

Properties affected include those accessed by Fintry Delta Road, Morden Road and Shorts Road.

Residents in this area should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along Short’s Creek worsen. They may also wish to take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding.

The evacuation order issued earlier today for Fintry Provincial Park remains in effect.

ORIGINAL: noon

Flooding as a result of heavy rains and snowmelt has prompted an evacuation order for Fintry Provincial Park.

One park resident and some campers have left the area.

Emergency Support Services volunteers have been dispatched to assist those affected.

The order was released through the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre, which has been activated to support crews in the field responding to several reports of localized flooding in the region.

Crews are addressing flooding in the Fintry Delta area, around Short's Creek, and in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Ellison.

Motorists travelling along Westside Road should be prepared for alternating, single-lane traffic just south of Short's Creek as crews clear debris from the creek.

A flood watch was also issued earlier this morning from the BC River Forecast Centre for Mission Creek. This means river levels are rising, and will approach, or exceed bankful.

Flooding in areas adjacent to the affected waterways may occur.

Property owners are being reminded they are responsible for have tools and equipment necessary to protect their property.

Sandbags are available at local firehalls for residents concerned about flooding. You are responsible for providing your own sand.

People noticing a potential flooding concern are asked to contact the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801.