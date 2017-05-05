Gellatly Road shut down

Photo: City of West Kelowna

A portion of Gellatly Road is underwater after Power Creek overflowed its banks, sending a torrent of water onto the street.

The city has closed the road from the entrance of the Gellatly Heritage Park, near the Canyon Ridge subdivision, to the intersection of Gellatly Road Angus Drive.

Residents in the area are advised to stay in their homes at this time as emergency personnel assess the situation. Emergency personnel are requesting that people stay away from the area as the situation is assessed.

City personnel are also monitoring flooding events along Smith Creek Road and Hitchner Road in West Kelowna.

Some residents in the area of Hitchner Road are trying to help keep the water flowing through MacDougall Creek.