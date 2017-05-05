Gellatly Road flooded

40304
UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

A further section of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna is now closed.

The city has closed a portion of the road from the intersection with Witt Road to the intersection with Boucherie Road to allow BC Hydro crews to conduct emergency relocation of a power pole, compromised due to flooding.

Power will be out to area residences and business beginning at approximately noon today for an estimated 12 hours as work is conducted. It is anticipated this outage will affect approximately 6,000 BC Hydro customers.

Residents in the area are advised to stay in their homes at this time as emergency personnel assess the situation. Emergency personnel are requesting that people stay away from the area as the situation is assessed.

City personnel are also monitoring flooding events along Smith Creek Road and Hitchner Road in West Kelowna.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Original Story 7:55 a.m.

A portion of Gellatly Road is underwater after Powers Creek overflowed its banks, sending a torrent of water onto the street.

The city has closed the road from the entrance of the Gellatly Heritage Park, near the Canyon Ridge subdivision, to the intersection of Gellatly Road Angus Drive.

Residents in the area are advised to stay in their homes at this time as emergency personnel assess the situation. Emergency personnel are requesting that people stay away from the area as the situation is assessed.

City personnel are also monitoring flooding events along Smith Creek Road and Hitchner Road in West Kelowna.

Some residents in the area of Hitchner Road are trying to help keep the water flowing through MacDougall Creek.

